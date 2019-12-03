Schenectady residents upset streets still aren’t plowed hours after storm

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Many Electric City residents are unsatisfied with the conditions of streets in the city nearly a day after the snow stopped falling.

On Maryland Avenue of Union Street, about four inches of snow covered the street as cars tried to make their way through without getting stuck. Plows eventually came through around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, but they didn’t do much because the snow was already compacted.

Mayor Gary McCarthy said it was unacceptable and told NEWS10 ABC his crews need to step up to the task of allowing residents to get in and out of their driveways.

Some were sympathetic to the fact the storm dumped 23 inches of snow in Schenectady, but they still called the lack of plowing frustrating.