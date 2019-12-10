Schenectady residents upset after recent snow storm

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady City Council has been overwhelmed with complaints.

Last week’s snow storm hit the Electric City pretty hard with several inches of snow. Days after the storm, residents reached out to council members to notify them about the uncleared roads.

“There was a significant issue in the Woodlawn area,” Councilwoman Leesa Perazzo said. “They went about three-and-a-half days before they got plowed, which is completely unacceptable.”

During next week’s council committee meeting, members plan to speak with the mayor in hopes of a better snow plan.