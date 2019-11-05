Schenectady receives $10M downtown revitalization grant

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The city of Schenectady was honored on Tuesday as the latest recipient of New York’s $10 million downtown revitalization grant.

Schenectady’s downtown district has been a labor of love over the last eight years.

“We have over $200 million worth of renovation and investment going on in our neighborhoods, and we’re going to continue to do that,” Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy said.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday his intent to help keep that ball rolling and awarded Schenectady with the Capitol Region Downtown Revitalization Initiative Grant. The $10 million will be invested in removing abandoned, blighted properties, connecting revived State Street businesses with riverfront attractions, and investing in new tourism.

“We’ve seen the amazing transformation that’s taken place in downtown Schenectady,” Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara said. “All that success that has followed and now with this investment, which is a really smart investment, we’re gonna build on that progress with exciting new projects, new developments, good things for the city, and good things for the people that live here.”

Cuomo said the DRI program, now in its fourth year, focuses on the future fueled by Millenials.

“You look at what we have in terms of history and architecture and all the combinations of assets they’re looking for,” Cuomo said. “It is there if you invest in those downtown areas.”

He said the program, which distributes funds to 10 communities across the state every year, will lift local economies to reach a unified New York.

“We’re one state, one family, one balance sheet,” Cuomo said. “We raise the entire state.”