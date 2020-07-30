Schenectady Police take community conversation to the street

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A conversation between residents and the Schenectady Police was cut short following a back-and-forth with members of the community.

It was frustration and anger from members from the group ‘All of Us’ leading to the abrupt ending by the organizer of the event.

“We have to come to some basic grounds on how to make change that’s best for everyone,” said Pastor Ronald Butler of Grace Mercy Church.

While the forum ended early, the push to make in-roads within the community by police officers did not. Officers moved the conversation to the sidewalk to listen to issues from the group, offering to hold another forum with them.

“The conversation, it’s a starting point, but when are we going to get past the starting point? Can we get to the 50 yard line on this?” said Co-founder of All of Us Shawn Young.

Young said conversations need to go somewhere, and those who are decision makers should also attend events like Wednesdays.

“I am always there for the conversation. I’m there to give my input. The community is there to give their input. We need change. We need to be at the table. What are the concrete things that can happen?” Young said.

Though the forum may not have gone the way Arnetta Dix would have wanted it to, she said the tangible change comes from the officers engaging with the community.

“I believe that the police officers are coming out. They don’t have to come out and conversation with us, so I believe that they see we’re serious,” Dix said. “They see that we’re serious and we do want to help in all of this,” Dix said.

