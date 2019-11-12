Schenectady police looking for Citgo robbery suspect

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in a gas station robbery.

The incident happened at 9:45 a.m. on Saturday, November 9 at the Citgo gas station on Albany Street.

Police said the the suspect threatened employees with a knife and then took money from the register.

He is described as a black male, who was wearing a blue and green winter coat, turquoise undershirt, red Nike sneakers, and gray sweatpants.

Police said the suspect demanded the clerk enter the back room and lock the door. They believe he fled the store in the direction of the Home Depot.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (518) 382-5200 ext 5617.