Schenectady Police investigating suspicious death

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police are investigating a suspicious death in Schenectady.

Schenectady Police were called to the 800-block of Maplewood Avenue, across the street from Steinmetz High School, around 10:07 p.m. Wednesday for a report of unknown trouble. People at the scene alerted officers to a woman upstairs at the apartment who appeared to be deceased.

The officers found the woman and called for medics from the Schenectady fire Department. Upon arrival medical personnel pronounced the woman dead. She has been identified as 35-year-old Marian Singh, though she also goes by Marian Loftis.

Police issued a BOLO, or Be On the Look Out, for a male driving a blue Dodge Ram pickup.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday afternoon. Police expect to release further information after the autopsy is completed.