Schenectady Police launch homicide investigation following Saturday’s reported shots fired incident

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady police released the identity of the man killed in a shooting Saturday night.

Around 9 p.m. Saturday, police responded to the area of Stanley Street and Craig Street for a person who was shot in the neck.

SPD investigating shots fired near Craig St and Stanley St.

One victim — serious condition. Updates to follow as they become available. — Schenectady Police (@schdypolice) May 24, 2020

The victim, identified as 27-year-old Duane Todman, was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The shooting is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (518)-788-6566.

