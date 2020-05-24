Schenectady Police launch homicide investigation following Saturday’s reported shots fired incident

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady police released the identity of the man killed in a shooting Saturday night.
Around 9 p.m. Saturday, police responded to the area of Stanley Street and Craig Street for a person who was shot in the neck.
The victim, identified as 27-year-old Duane Todman, was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The shooting is being investigated as a homicide.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (518)-788-6566.
