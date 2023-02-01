SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady Police Department introduced the newest member of their team today: Cooper, the therapy dog.

The program is the second of its kind here in the Capital Region, Albany Police Department began their therapy dog program in 2019.

With Cooper, the department hopes to address growing mental health needs across the city.

“We’ve seen an increase in calls for service and we’ve seen an increase in the need for individuals that are out in the community that have issues with mental health,” Chief Eric Clifford, Schenectady Police Department, said.

Ellen Sax with MVP Health Care said there are multiple benefits to having a therapy dog in any situation, and they can act as tools to bridge the gap between law enforcement and community members, especially when responding to traumatic situations.

“Everyone needs that moment to just step back after the stress of what they’ve been dealing with,” Sax, Vice President for Community Engagement, said. “We know how important taking that breath is. Behavioral health is such a big issue in our country right now so a dog provides that moment to just care about somebody who is right there by your side.”

Chief Clifford said Cooper is also a resource to the police department, helping officers cope with potentially traumatic situations they encounter on the job.

“We’re not robots out in the community we’ve actually been asking a lot more of them when they’re out there to not be too robotic,” Clifford said. “So, when they are on a traumatic scene it’s going to affect them so we want officers to be well so they can serve the community well.”