Schenectady police identify fallen shooting victim

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady Police Department says that the female victim from the July 5 shooting on Hamilton and Albany Streets has died from her injuries.
They have also identified the victim: 34-year-old Ieasha Merritt.
If you or someone you know has any information about the shooting incident, contact the tips line at (518) 788-6566.
