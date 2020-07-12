Schenectady Police Department investigating Hamilton Street shooting

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady Police are investigating an alleged shooting in the area of Hamilton Street around 2:10 p.m. on Sunday.

One person was shot in the foot and is reportedly in stable condition.

If you or someone you know has information about the incident, contact Schenectady detectives at (518) 630-0911.

