SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Hour to hour—even minute to minute—Schenectady Police Sgt. Nick Mannix says tips, theories and even wild guesses are flowing in on the disappearance of 14-year-old Samantha Humphrey.

NEWS10’s crew on the scene Wednesday witnessed K9 units and state police divers continuing to search the Mohawk River and bank around the Stockade District, but Mannix says it may be time to take several steps back, at least from the keyboards.

“To get it right. To make sure that we’re expending our resources just to confirm that we’re following the right leads,” Mannix explains.

“Social media is on fire with this stuff,” he goes on to say.

Mannix says social media has been both a major asset and obstacle while investigating whether Samantha got lost, ran away, or was the victim of a crime since she was last seen Friday night. A now viral photo of what’s thought to be Samantha’s jacket is the latest piece of the puzzle.

“Do we know it’s hers for sure? No, but that’s why we are going through wherever the evidence is leading us. We are doing obviously tests on it just to make sure if it is, we’re going to know for sure,” Sgt. Mannix says.

However, he says there’s still much he can’t get too detailed on as the investigation progresses, such as what Samantha was last seen wearing, whether she was meeting anyone in the Riverside Park, or where her cell phone may be.

“Yeah, sorry I can’t. I can’t get into it,” Mannix replies to reporters Wednesday.

However, he says he and the department feel for Samantha’s family. He says if you do too, it’s better to offer your cooperation rather than social media speculation.

“You just don’t think you’re ever going to go through something like this,” says Samantha’s grandmother, Dianne Matarazzo, tearfully.

“You read about it. You hear about it with other people, but you never think it’s going to happen to you,” adds her grandfather, John Matarazzo.

“It’s something that tugs at your heartstrings. I mean, you know, there’s men and women that work here that have kids, and I just can’t imagine what the family is going through with this,” Sgt. Mannix says.

He adds every person thus far questioned about Samantha’s disappearance has cooperated with police, including the unnamed photographer who reportedly found Samantha’s jacket.