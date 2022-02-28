SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schenectady Police Department detective has been arrested and charged with harassment. Detective Brandon Kietlinski was charged with two counts of harassment in the second degree by the Glenville Police Department.

On Saturday, February 26, the Schenectady Police Department said they were notified of a complaint filed with the Glenville Police Department. The complaint alleged that Kietlinski harassed two people. Kietlinski then turned himself into Glenville police.

Schenectady Police Chief Eric Clifford issued the following statement: