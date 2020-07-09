Arrest sparks police reform in Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In the wake of a controversial arrest in the city, Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy, Public Safety Commissioner Michael Eidens, and Police Chief Eric Clifford announced immediate changes to at the Schenectady Police Department on Wednesday afternoon.
Changes were announced during a Wednesday meeting with members of the NAACP, City Council, and Civilian Police Review Board. The following reforms are effective immediately:
- Schenectady police cannot use of a knee to a person’s head or neck
- The Use of Force continuum, including at least six levels of steps and clear rules on escalation, will be incorporated into de-escalation training
- Warrantless arrests will be approved by patrol supervisors on scene to ensure compliance with policy and local, state, and federal laws
- The department will try to decertify officers who use deadly physical force unwarranted by federal guidelines
- The department will explore additional changes with the Civilian Police Review Board to build public confidence
Mayor McCarthy addressed the changes in a twitter thread on Thursday:
