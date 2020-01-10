Schenectady officer cleared in November officer-involved shooting

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady Police Department held a press conference Friday morning, announcing the conclusion of an investigation determining one of their sergeants lawfully fired a gun at a moving stolen vehicle.

Police say Sergeant Adam Willetts, a 10 year veteran of the Schenectady Police Department, observed a stolen car on Hulett Street between Albany Street and State Street.

The driver of the stolen car pulled into a parking lot on Hulett Street and turned around, driving toward Sergeant Willett, who then fired his weapon, hitting the suspect’s car.

Police say the stolen car and its occupants turned Northbound onto Hulett Street where it drove a short distance, stopping just before the intersection of State Street.

Both of the occupants in the stolen car then got out and ran on foot. A brief chase ensued and a 15-year-old male was detained a short distance away. He has been charged with:

Attempted Assault 1st Degree (Class C Felony)

Reckless Endangerment 1st Degree (Class D Felony)

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 4th Degree (Class E Felony).

Officers searched the area for the other occupant of the car but were unsuccessful.

Willets was wearing a body camera at the time of the incident, but police say it did not activate. He was placed on administrative leave for five days and then on desk duty while the investigation was underway. Police are still searching for the passenger in the car at the time of the incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Schenectady Police at 518-630-0911.