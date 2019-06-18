Schenectady mom sentenced to 15 years for killing her infant son

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Heaven Puleski, the Schenectady woman who confessed to killing her infant son, was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Tuesday.

Puleski pleaded guilty to manslaughter in April for the killing of her four month old son Rayen. By pleading guilty to manslaughter and avoiding a murder charge, Puleski shaved ten years off her possible sentence. She will now spend 15 years in prison.

Prosecutors say the plea was a compromise between the positions of the defense and prosecution, and the result of several limitations, such as the difficulty in determining a cause of death due to the decomposed state of the baby’s remains.

Puleski was also accused of hiding Rayen’s body in a plastic bag and hiding it in her back yard.

NEWS10 ABC has a crew in court and will continue to update this story with the latest details.