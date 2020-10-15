Schenectady mayor tests negative for COVID-19

Local
Posted: / Updated:

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady mayor has tested negative for COVID-19.

Mayor Gary McCarthy said he will complete his 14-day quarantine, which began last week, when he found out about a potential exposure after an event he attended in Central New York.

The mayor said he wants to serve as a reminder that the coronavirus pandemic is not over, and people should continue to take precautions.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
41
Days
16
Hours
30
Minutes
06
Seconds

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report