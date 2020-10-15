SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady mayor has tested negative for COVID-19.
Mayor Gary McCarthy said he will complete his 14-day quarantine, which began last week, when he found out about a potential exposure after an event he attended in Central New York.
The mayor said he wants to serve as a reminder that the coronavirus pandemic is not over, and people should continue to take precautions.
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
LATEST STORIES
- Dad dancing in hospital parking lot brings joy to son fighting cancer
- Troy police talk trick-or-treat troubles and safety tips
- NY police union calls for suspension of inmate visits after uptick in positive COVID-19 cases
- Juneteenth officially a holiday in NYS
- Schenectady mayor tests negative for COVID-19