Schenectady man spied on bathroom at home for people with disabilities, police say

Eric Sadlon mugshot

Eric Sadlon mugshot. (Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office)

GREENFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office says Eric E. Sadlon, 48, of Schenectady was arrested for allegedly surveilling a bathroom at his former place of work.

Police say Sadlon surreptitiously placed a recording device in an employee bathroom at the state-run residential home for people with disabilities where he worked. The hidden camera took pictures and video of unsuspecting employees.

A woman employee found the device concealed within a USB wall charger.

Sadlon was arrested on two counts of second-degree unlawful surveillance. If convicted, these felonies could earn Sadlon year behind bars.

The state Justice Center for the Protection of People with Special Needs is involved in this ongoing investigation.

