GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schenectady man was sentenced for his role in a gun store robbery in 2017.

Jose Fontanez, 38, was sentenced to 135 months in prison for helping to steal dozens of guns from Target Sports in Glenville.

Police said Fontanez admitted he and four others broke a window on October 22, 2017 to gain entry to the store. He then removed dozens of firearms as well as ammunition and other property.