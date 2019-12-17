Schenectady man pleads not guilty in death of 3-year-old

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Daquan Parker, the Schenectady man indicted by a grand jury on two murder charges in connection with the death of Mayjor Douglas, 3, pleaded not guilty to the charges in Rensselaer County Court Tuesday morning.

Parker faces two counts of second-degree murder in an indictment handed up by a Rensselaer County Grand Jury last week.

The indictment alleges that Parker caused the death of Douglas on December 7 by shaking, squeezing and kicking him.

The case has now been adjourned for 45 days. No new court date has been set.