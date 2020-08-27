Schenectady man pleads guilty to bringing shotgun to Siena campus

Anthony Aunchman, 21, pleaded guilty to one count of Attempted Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree after he brought an illegally possessed sawed off shotgun to Siena College’s campus in December 2019 and then accidentally discharged it.

On December 7, 2019, Anthony Aunchman brought an illegally possessed sawed off shotgun to Siena’s campus and accidentally discharged the shotgun in a car and shattered a window. Aunchman was later arrested and the shotgun was recovered from his Schenectady home.

The 21-year old pleaded guilty to one count of Attempted Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree. He was taken into custody after appearing in court on Thursday.

He faces five years in prison and three years of post-release supervision when he’s sentenced on October 9.

