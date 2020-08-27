Schenectady man pleads guilty to bringing shotgun to Siena campus

Anthony Aunchman, 21, pleaded guilty to one count of Attempted Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree after he brought an illegally possessed sawed off shotgun to Siena College’s campus in December 2019 and then accidentally discharged it.

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schenectady man pleaded guilty in Albany County Court after he brought a weapon on the campus of Siena College.

On December 7, 2019, Anthony Aunchman brought an illegally possessed sawed off shotgun to Siena’s campus and accidentally discharged the shotgun in a car and shattered a window. Aunchman was later arrested and the shotgun was recovered from his Schenectady home.

The 21-year old pleaded guilty to one count of Attempted Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree. He was taken into custody after appearing in court on Thursday.

He faces five years in prison and three years of post-release supervision when he’s sentenced on October 9.

