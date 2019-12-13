Schenectady man indicted by grand jury in death of 3-year-old

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A grand jury has indicted Daquan Parker in connection with the homicide of a 3-year-old child, a court clerk tells NEWS10 ABC.

Troy Police charged Daquan Parker with 2nd-degree-murder in connection with the death of 3-year-old Mayjor Douglas. He is reportedly an acquaintance of Douglas’ mother.

Parker was scheduled to appear in court on Friday, but that appearance has now been pushed back. Parker has already entered a plea of not guilty.

Police and Troy Fire Department Medics were dispatched around 4:00 p.m. on Saturday to the Corliss Park Apartments for a report of a child in cardiac arrest. The child was taken to Samaritan Hospital and then to Albany Medical Center Hospital for additional treatment.

Police say the child died as a result of injuries he received at the hands of another person. At the time of the call, the circumstances of the child’s condition were labeled as suspicious but undetermined.

Officials performed an autopsy Sunday and ruled the child’s death as a homicide.