Schenectady man gets 25 to life for role in Lansingburgh quadruple homicide

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Justin Mann, 28, of Schenectady, was sentenced to 25 years to life for his role in the December 21, 2017 deaths of Brandi Mells, 22; Shanta Myers, 36; and Myers’s two children – Jeremiah Myers, 11; and Shanise Myers, 5, in their Lansingburgh home. Prosecutors have described this case as one of the most horrific cases they have ever worked on.

Mann pled guilty in April 2019 to four counts of Murder in the Second Degree in violation of NY State Penal Law Section 125.25(3). All four sentences will run concurrent to one another. Mann has a prior felony conviction from 2014, but claimed his co-defendant James White, who was convicted on December 8, 2021, held a knife to his throat.

“This case is one of the worst crime scenes that I as a prosecutor, my staff, and the law enforcement officers that responded, have ever seen. Mann’s testimony at both trials proved that he is a violent felon, and deserves to be incarcerated for a long time,” said Mary Pat Donnelly, Rensselaer County District Attorney.

Mann barely showed any remorse when the prosecution read two victim impact statements Thursday morning. Nor did Mann show any emotion when Judge Debra Young handed his sentence. Mann repeatedly told the courtroom he’ll be haunted for the rest of his life by what he did four years ago. Mann also mentioned he has had suicidal thoughts several times and said correctional officers have talked him out of it. He thanked them in court.

“Real men do real-time…I wish I never put myself through that,” said Mann. “…Real men protect human life, real men protect women and children. So that statement of itself shows me that that rehabilitation he claims to seek is probably not going to be very successful,” added Donnelly.

Mann’s co-defendant, James white, was convicted of first-degree murder in connection with killing two children and two adults after breaking inside the family’s Lansingburgh home. In December, a jury found White guilty, which was the second trial in the case for white after COVID-19 led to a mistrial. The second time, White represented himself in court. As of now, there is no sentencing date scheduled for Jame White.

On Thursday, the victim’s family was in tears and relieved to see Mann officially start his life-long sentence behind bars. “What is justice? Justice is Justin Mann and James White can’t hurt anybody else. That’s about what it’s going to be in this case because nothing is going to bring those four people back and that is what today is about,” said Donnelly.