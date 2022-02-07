Schenectady man allegedly punches police officer in the face after hit and run crash

DELMAR, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Saturday February 5 around 12:47 p.m., the Bethlehem Police Department responded to a rollover crash on Delaware Avenue in the area of Longmeadow Drive. Police say a vehicle driven by Antonio Trivellotto, 24, of Schenectady was travelling at a very fast speed when it struck a car stopped in the intersection of Delaware Ave.

According to police, the force of the impact caused the rear ended car to get pushed away from the roadway into a utility pole. Debris from the initial crash flew through the air, hitting two other vehicles at the intersection. Trivellotto’s vehicle continued in the same direction after the crash and hit a tree, then rolled over.

Trivellotto allegedly exited the vehicle and fled the scene on foot. Officers tracked footprints in the snow and found Trivellotto a short time later on Canterbury Lane. While officers were interviewing him about the crash, Trivellotto reportedly punched one of the officers in the face. The officer was not injured.

The suspect was transported to Albany Medical Center due to injuries from the crash. At this time, the crash remains under investigation and charges are pending.