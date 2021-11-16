Schenectady man accused of stealing $3K from bank while employed there

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schenectady man has been arrested after allegedly stealing $3,000 from Citizen’s Bank in Schenectady while he was an employee there. The New York State Police said Jahkeel J. Thompson-Firth, 28, was arrested on November 15.

Police said the theft was discovered after an internal audit revealed a shortage in the bank’s ATM cash. An investigation determined that Thompson-Firth had taken different sums of cash over the course of a few months.

Charges:

  • Grand larceny in the third degree (felony)
  • Falsifying business records in the first degree (felony)

Thompson-Firth turned himself in and was processed by State Police in Princetown. He was arraigned in Schenectady City Court and released on his own recognizance. He is due back in court on December 6.

