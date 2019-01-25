Schenectady investigate homicide

Local

by: Lexi Nahl

Posted: / Updated:
One man is dead following a shooting in Schenectady.

Roscoe Foster, 38, of Schenectady, was pronounced dead at the hospital after he was shot on Becker Street.

Police arrived on scene around 1 a.m. after calls for multiple shots fired.  Police attempted to treat Foster on scene before transporting him to Ellis Hospital.

Police have closed a small portion of Becker Street between Elm and Linden Streets as they investigate.

The investigation is ongoing.  Anyone with information is asked to contact Schenectady Police at 518-788-6566.

