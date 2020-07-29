Schenectady Fire Department responds to nine fires since June

Local
Posted: / Updated:

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady assistant fire chief said the department has been very busy with different types of fire calls.

Around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, the department responded to a second alarm structure fire on the 800-block of Arch Street. No one was injured.

This was the ninth structure fire they have responded to in the past two months.

“All in all, since the beginning of June, we’ve probably responded to over three dozen different categories of fires, so it has been an extremely busy time for the department,” Assistant Fire Chief Don Mareno said.

Mareno also said he’s proud of the men and women in the department for stepping up during the coronavirus pandemic, and they’ve only had one positive COVID-19 case within the department.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga