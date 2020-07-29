Schenectady Fire Department responds to nine fires since June

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady assistant fire chief said the department has been very busy with different types of fire calls.

Around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, the department responded to a second alarm structure fire on the 800-block of Arch Street. No one was injured.

This was the ninth structure fire they have responded to in the past two months.

“All in all, since the beginning of June, we’ve probably responded to over three dozen different categories of fires, so it has been an extremely busy time for the department,” Assistant Fire Chief Don Mareno said.

Mareno also said he’s proud of the men and women in the department for stepping up during the coronavirus pandemic, and they’ve only had one positive COVID-19 case within the department.

