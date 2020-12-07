Schenectady Fire Department announces new Emergency Telemedicine Initiative

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Schenectady announced a new telemedicine initiative with United Concierge Medicine (UCM) that offers virtual emergency medical care.

When dispatched, Schenectady Fire Department EMS paramedics can now perform a telehealth consult with UCM physicians, avoiding a costly trip to hospital emergency rooms.

With 115 paramedics, the Schenectady Fire Department will be the first and the largest department in the region to offer this service.

