Schenectady cracking down on illegal dirt bikes

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The City of Schenectady is cracking down on the use of illegal dirt bikes.

NEWS10 ABC first told you about this issue last week when reports of dirt bikers riding in Vale Cemetery had some with loved ones there speaking out.

Now, Schenectady Police Chief Eric Clifford says they’ll be addressing this problem in any way they can. This includes using drones to track dirt bikes illegally riding on city streets or elsewhere.

Chief Clifford says the department will also be closely monitoring social media to find out who is responsible.