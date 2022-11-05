SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady County and Schenectady City have announced this year’s Grand Marshal who will kick off the 53 Annual Holiday Parade o November 19. Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity of Schenectady County, Madelyn Thorne, will lead the parade.

“We are proud to kick off the holiday season this year with the 53rd Annual Holiday Parade in

downtown Schenectady and we are thrilled to have the one-and-only Madelyn Thorne leading the way,” Mayor Gary McCarthy said. “This is an incredibly special event each year and we welcome families from all across the region to join us as we kick off the holiday season.”

Schenectady County explains the Grand Marshal was chosen because she is someone who embraces the parade’s value of “Dream Big” and has made big contributions to the community and helped make our County and City a better place to live, work, and play.

“The parade’s theme this year is ‘Dream Big,’ and how much bigger can you dream than owning a home of your own?” said Thorne. “I am truly honored to be a part of this amazing Capital Region event, and I very much look forward to the hope this holiday season will bring to the community.” The parade is scheduled for November 19 at 5 p.m. in d9owntown Schenectady.