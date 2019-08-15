Schenectady County DA announces indictments in shooting death of Ayanna Hunter

NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Schenectady District Attorney Robert Carney announced grand jury indictments in the May shooting death of Ayanna Hunter.

The grand jury concluded that Hunter, 21, was shot by Wayne Brown and Pierre Thompson at the Hillcrest Village Apartments, but that actions were justified since Hunter was the initial aggressor.

Because of this, there are no homicide charges, but Brown and Thompson are being charged with criminal possession of a weapon and tampering with evidence. Thompson faces an additional count of possessing a firearm.

Angela Ronson is also being charged. She’s facing criminal possession of a weapon, reckless endangerment, and tampering with physical evidence.

Jason Sellie, Hunter’s stepfather, is facing charges relating to an incident happening on July 4. He’s facing charges including attempted murder, attempted assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and more.

Hunter’s mother was also at the press conference and says her daughter’s life wasn’t about guns or gangs, but about her family and basketball.