Schenectady County announces opioid lawsuit settlements

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Schenectady County officials announced Monday they had reached settlements with five different companies after each allegedly contributed to the area’s opioid pandemic. The accused entities include Allergan, McKesson, Cardinal Health, AmerisourceBergen, and Johnson and Johnson.

Under the new agreements, the county is expected to receive just over $4 million. “The Schenectady County Attorney’s Office has worked extensively with our outside counsel, ‘Simmons, Hanley and Conroy,’ to ensure these settlement agreements will provide the best outcome for the County while incurring the least possible cost,” said Christopher H. Gardner, Schenectady County Attorney.

On June 15, 2017, Schenectady County officials joined many governmental jurisdictions across the nation in taking legal action against pharmaceutical companies, medicinal distributors, and individuals after each allegedly contributed to the opioid crisis in the Capital Region.

“I was proud that Schenectady County acted to protect our community,” said Anthony Jasenski, Sr., Chair of the Schenectady County Legislature. “Too many of our friends, families and neighbors have been devastated by the proliferation of opioids. While this money will not bring back the lives that have been lost, it will be used to help those who have been negatively affected and to prevent future lives from being similarly devastated.”

The County explained that three quarters of the money is required to spent on specific opioid-related

expenses—to help those that have been affected and for prevention services. For more information, contact Erin Roberts, director of public communications for Schenectady County, at (518) 388-4772.