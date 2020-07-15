Schenectady Community Action Program snags $1.3M for early childhood services

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady Community Action Program will receive a federal grant of $1,336,201 from the Department of Health and Human Services to support its infant and toddler child care offerings.

“Not only do these funds enhance the capacity of SCAP’s child care partners,” said Addy Haberbush, Director of Early Learning Programs for Schenectady Community Action Program, “they are more important than ever because they are helping programs to sustain operations during this very difficult time.”

SCAP partners with local child care providers to care for infants and toddlers from low-income families. Their programs promote physical, social, emotional, cognitive, and language development of young kids through area organizations like Andrea Adrian’s Daycare, Heaven’s Little Blessings Daycare, the YWCA of Northeastern NY, and Albany Community Action Partnership.

Congressman Paul D. Tonko announced the grant on Wednesday morning. “SCAP early learning programs are priceless educational resources that have long served a foundational role for children and families here, providing a positive environment for childhood development and critical support services that many families truly need,” Tonko said.

