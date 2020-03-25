Schenectady Co. launches COVID-19 Emergency Response Coalition

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This week Schenectady County launched the COVID-19 Emergency Response Coalition to meet the needs of the community.

The partnership includes the Boys and Girls Club, Schenectady Foundation, and several other local organizations.

“We’ve set up the Schenectady County COVID-19 Emergency Response Coalition. We are handling non-emergency calls through our hotline set up at the Boys and Girls Club of Schenectady. A part of that is food distribution to our at-risk community,” said Jason Lecuyer, Director of Special Events.

Residents can call the hotline, and trained volunteers will work with them to identify their needs.

“We also have a referral network set up.. We have a coalition of about 15 non-profit partners, which we set up as a referral network.. Any sort of need someone is calling with, we can make sure we get them the help they need, ” Lecuyer stated.

The hotline number is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (518)-621-3536

