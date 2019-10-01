Schenectady budget proposal includes lower taxes, more spending

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Mayor Gary McCarthy unveiled his 2020 budget proposal to city council Monday night.

The $89.4 million budget includes a .46 percent tax rate decrease, while also increasing spending by about three percent. McCarthy says they were able to do that as a result of increased revenue to the city.

McCarthy credits an increase in tax revenue from Rivers Casino, along with taking aggressive measures to collect property taxes to foreclose houses as reasons for the surplus.

McCarthy proposed giving himself a 16 percent raise up to about $112,000 a year. He’s also hoping to add a parks director and SNAP foreman with the extra funds.

City Council must adopt the budget by November 1. If approved, this would be the fifth straight year that taxes have been cut in the City of Schenectady.