Schenectady-Belmont Patriots depart for Pop Warner National Championships

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The 10-U Schenectady-Belmont patriots departed for Florida Friday, all set for their Pop Warner Quarterfinal matchup. The incredible generosity of the 518 and the team’s fundraising efforts helped get them there.
The team is pumped for their once in a lifetime type trip. “I’m very excited to meet new teams, verse new teams, and to go places,” said wide receiver and defensive back Nasir Davis. “No matter win or lose, we’re there to have fun.”
They’ll take on the Reno Miners Saturday in the quarters at 8:30 AM.
