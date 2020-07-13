Schenectady announces upcoming road closures

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady is warning drivers to seek alternate routes on two roads next week.

Starting Monday, Van Vranken Avenue will also be closed to all but local traffic from five to seven days. The road will be closed between Wood Avenue and Van Der Bogart Street from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Northbound traffic will detour onto Maxon Road Extension, while southbound traffic will be diverted onto Lenox Road.

Construction on Van Vranken Avenue will be connecting sewer and water lines to Yates Village.

Also on Monday Seneca Street between Erie Boulevard and Foster Avenue will be closed to all traffic between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. The city says it will likely be closed again on both Thursday and Friday. Traffic will be diverted to Nott Street and Foster Avenue.

Workers will be installing pipes on Seneca Street toward the city’s sewage treatment plant on Anthony Street as part of the Stockade Sewer Improvement Project.

