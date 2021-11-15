Schenectady announces holiday lighting promotion to benefit local non-profits

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Downtown Schenectady is set to light up brightly this holiday season. The city announced its inaugural “ILLUMINOCITY Holiday Lighting Promotion.”

Businesses will be lit with holiday decorations this year to celebrate the return of the Schenectady Holiday Parade. Mayor Gary McCarthy said he hopes the event will encourage more people to visit the downtown area to support local businesses.

“It’s been part of this community, part of the region, for over half a century,” he said. “Still, wanna use a little bit of social distance, facemasks are encouraged, vaccinations are encouraged, we want people to be safe and we want them to be able to enjoy what Schenectady has to offer.”

Participating businesses will also be partnering with local non-profits in a decorating contest. The businesses that win the contest will be awarded cash prizes, which will be given to area non-profits.