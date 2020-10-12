Scheme using gift card website affects local business

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A website is being accused of selling fake gift certificates to Warren County businesses.

Owner of Body Relief and Spa, David Dawkins, said he was surprised to find his business listed on the website Giftbar.com. The website offers gift certificates for businesses which people can purchase.

Dawkins said he has no partnership with the company and was only alerted to the matter after a customer attempted to use a gift certificate for $100 they bought, which is not valid at the business.

“It made it look like a legitimate exchange from our desk staff,” Dawkins said.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Department was contacted by Dawkins. Sheriff Jim LaFarr reached out to the contact listed on the website on Sunday. The sheriff said his call went to voicemail.

LaFarr said they receive numerous calls on scams every month and believed to possibly be another scheme as well.

“It use to seem like these companies were targeting our seniors, but we’re getting calls from young, old, everybody,” LaFarr said.

NEWS10 ABC reached out to the company on Monday, during normal business hours, and a representative said they received a complaint about the matter and the business is not a scam. The company said its reaching out to all parties involved and said they will provide a reimbursement as well as take Body Relief and Spa off its website.

The representative also said they believe they’re being used by a third party. Where and to whom the money went to at this point is unknown.

LATEST STORIES