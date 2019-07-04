Schedule of events, road closures for Empire State Plaza Fourth of July Celebration

Thousands are expected to descend on the Empire State Plaza Thursday afternoon and evening for the annual Fourth of July Celebration Presented by Price Chopper & Market 32. A number of road closures and parking restrictions will be in effect for much of the day.

Performance schedule:

3:00 p.m. Welcome & Naturalization Ceremony for 30 candidates from 21 countries

4:00 p.m. Narthanalaya Dance performs

4:30 p.m. Powerhouse Funk Band performs

6:00 p.m. Sawyer Fredericks performs

7:15 p.m. New York State’s Fourth of July Celebration Official Program featuring the New York State National Guard Joint Color Guard, the National Anthem, a flyover by the New York Air National Guard, and remarks from Price Chopper / Market 32

7:45 p.m. Dennis DeYoung and the Music of Styx performs

9:15 p.m. Fireworks!

Parking: Free parking will be available in the visitor and “P” lots under the Empire State Plaza, the East Garage, and the Grand Street and Elk Street lots.

Parking Prohibitions:

July 4th 6:00 AM – 11:59 PM: – State Street, both sides from S. Swan Street to Eagle Street



July 4th at 6:00 AM until July 5th at 6:00 AM -Upper Lincoln Park all roadways between Delaware Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard. This includes the roadway adjacent to TOAST School and near the tennis courts, basketball courts and spray pool (Sunshine School)



July 4th 12:01AM – 11:59PM:

– Madison Place, North Side from Eagle Street to Philip Street

– Elm Street, north side from Eagle Street to Grand Street

– Philip Street, east side from Madison Ave to Warren Street

– Bleeker Street, south side from Philip Place to Eagle Street



July 4th 5:00 AM to 11:59 PM:

– Madison Avenue, both sides from S. Swan Street to Eagle Street



July 4th 5:00 AM-11:59 PM:

– Washington Avenue, north side from Eagle Street to S. Swan Street

– Washington Avenue, south side from S. Swan Street east to opposite N. Hawk Street

– Washington Avenue, north side from S. Swan Street west to 111 Washington Avenue

– N. Hawk Street, east side from Washington Avenue to Elk Street

Road Closures:

July 4th at 6:00 AM until July 5th at 9:00 AM Closed to ALL Traffic:

– Upper Lincoln Park roadways between Delaware Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard. (TOAST School roadway, roadway to tennis courts, basketball courts , spray pool, and sunshine school building)



July 4th 8:00 AM until 11:59 PM Closed for all except Local and

Emergency Traffic:

– Madison Place between Eagle Street and Philip Street

– Philip Street between Madison Avenue and Myrtle Avenue

– Elm Street between Eagle Street and Grand Street

– Wilbur Street between Philip Street and Grand Street

– Bleeker Pl ace between Philip Street and Eagle Street

– Myrtle Avenue between Eagle Street and Grand Street



July 4th 3:00 PM until 11:59 PM Closed to all but Event and Emergency Vehicles:

– Madison Avenue between S. Swan Street and Eagle Street



July 4th 6:00 AM until 11:59 PM Closed to all but Event and Emergency Vehicles:

– State Street between S. Swan Street and Eagle Street



Additional Closures may be necessary based upon traffic volumes and delays. APD will be on site through the event to assist motorists with their exit from this family event. Message Boards will be in place with motorist information. We are asking for cooperation and patience during your commute home.

BUSES:

CDTA will have several buses available for use for those individuals who choose not to bring their vehicle to the event. Busses will be staged on Washington Avenue in the area of the NYS Capital. CDTA will have staff on site to assist selecting th e correct bus.



Several egress routes have been identified for traffic leaving the Fireworks event.