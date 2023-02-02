SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Saugerties man was arrested following a months-long burglary investigation by the Saugerties police. Matthew Doyle, 40, is charged with second-degree burglary.

Police say that on September 4, 2022, they responded to a home on Malden Turnpike for a report of a past burglary. Police say the homeowner claimed someone had broken into his house between September 2 and September 4, 2022. Police say the burglar had broken in through the basement window and stole items from the home.

Police arrested Doyle on Wednesday incidental to the investigation. He was processed at the Saugerties Police Headquarters and arraigned in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court. He is held at the Ulster County Jail without bail and is scheduled to reappear in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court on April 26.

Doyle was arrested back in December stemming from another burglary investigation by the Saugerties Police.