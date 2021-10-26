Saugerties man arrested after allegedly beating, choking woman

Local

by: Sara Rizzo

Posted: / Updated:

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Saugerties man has been arrested after allegedly beating and choking a woman in front of their children. The Saugerties Police Department said Stephen Bassile, 38, was arrested on October 24.

Police said the complainant reported that Bassile severely beat her over suspicions of infidelity in the late hours of October 23 and early hours of October 24. She reported the beating was in the presence of their children.

The victim alleges that Bassile dragged her on the floor and then choked her until she lost consciousness. When she woke up, he had left the residence.

Police located Bassile a short time after the report and took him into custody without incident. He was processed at Saugerties Police Headquarters and then arraigned in the Town of Ulster Justice Court.

Bassile has been charged with two counts of assault and strangulation in the second degree and endangering the welfare of a child.

Bassile was remanded to the Ulster County Jail without bail.

