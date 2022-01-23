Saugerties man allegedly shatters bowl on victim’s head in domestic incident

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Around 5:25 p.m. on Saturday evening, Saugerties Police responded to Houtman Road after hearing of a potential domestic dispute. During the incident, police say Alex D. Kellner, 63, of Saugerties grabbed ahold of a large ceramic bowl and threw it at the victim, hitting them in the head.

The bowl shattered on impact, causing injury. Kellner was arrested on scene and transported to Saugerties Police Headquarters, where he was processed on the following charges:

  • Felony Assault
  • Misdemeanor Criminal Mischief

Kellner was arraigned in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court and released on his own recognizance. The court did issue an order of protection on behalf of the victim.

