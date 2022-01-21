Saturday lane closures on Northway in Saratoga County through April

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Department of Transportation (DOT) is advising motorists to watch for lane closures on the Northway through the end of April. The lane closures will be in both directions between the Twin Bridges and the Hudson River north of Exit 17 on Saturdays from 4 a.m. to 1 p.m. for maintenance work, weather permitting. 

DOT reminds motorists to move over a lane if safely possible and slow down significantly whenever encountering construction vehicles. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.

