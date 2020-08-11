SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Starting Monday, the Saratoga YMCA is allowing members to take part in outdoor workouts.
Interim CEO Scott Clark said they asked members what equipment they wanted to see outside the building, and that’s how they determined what was available.
There is a variety of equipment from cardio machines to benches for weight training exercises.
The pool is also open for 45 minute reservations, and all the options are available for members.
“We are hopeful and optimistic looking forward to the day we can open our doors back and get back to a new normal of what the Y really is, but we are thankful for everyone being here and supporting us,” Clark said.
The YMCA is also wrapping up summer camps in the next couple weeks to be able to help students and school districts in the upcoming school year.
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
Watch Updates from Officials
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
LATEST STORIES
- Saratoga YMCA moves equipment outside for workouts
- Airports find three times more guns despite fewer passengers
- Virtual Siro’s Cup raises $75,000 for Center for Disability Services
- Pres. Trump pulled from White House briefing by Secret Service, says ‘suspect’ was shot outside
- Digital Exclusive: Stefanik on coronavirus in North Country; 2020 election; aluminum tariffs