Saratoga YMCA moves equipment outside for workouts

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Starting Monday, the Saratoga YMCA is allowing members to take part in outdoor workouts.

Interim CEO Scott Clark said they asked members what equipment they wanted to see outside the building, and that’s how they determined what was available.

There is a variety of equipment from cardio machines to benches for weight training exercises.

The pool is also open for 45 minute reservations, and all the options are available for members.

“We are hopeful and optimistic looking forward to the day we can open our doors back and get back to a new normal of what the Y really is, but we are thankful for everyone being here and supporting us,” Clark said.

The YMCA is also wrapping up summer camps in the next couple weeks to be able to help students and school districts in the upcoming school year.

