Saratoga YMCA expanding, new addition will become senior center

by: Sara Rizzo

Posted: / Updated:
YMCA Senior Center Project Rendering

YMCA Senior Center Project Rendering

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga Regional YMCA has been approved for a 17,000 square feet addition to its Saratoga Springs Branch. The addition will become the new home of the Saratoga Senior Center.

The YMCA expansion with the center will allow each organization to expand programming geared toward older adults. The Senior Center is also launching a feasibility study in preparation of the new facility. The analysis will identify viable programming for the space, including needs of seniors, potential commercial uses, and space for businesses.

The YMCA said this expansion was made possible with a $2 million anonymous donation. This donation will allow the center to occupy the new space rent free. The organizations would also conduct campaigns for additional monetary support for the project.

The YMCA said they will pursue another project after this expansion to add an additional 25,000 square feet to its campus. The YMCA said they need to expand their exercise area to better support public health. This includes an additional fitness space, a gymnasium, and an expansion of KidzCare. This project would cost $3.5 million.

Construction of the new senior center facility is likely to begin in Spring 2022.

