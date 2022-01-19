Saratoga woman charged after burglary

by: Harrison Gereau

Posted: / Updated:

Kayla Kelsey (Photo provided by Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office).

WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office recently investigated a burglary at the office building of the Paddock Apartments in Wilton, which occurred between January 14 and January 16. It is believed that during commission of the crime, Kayla Kelsey, 27, of Saratoga Springs stole items and damaged property.

Kelsey is charged on the following counts:

  • Criminal Mischief (Felony)
  • Burglary (Felony)
  • Grand Larceny (Felony)

Kelsey was arraigned in the Town of Milton Court by Judge Cromie and released on her own recognizance. She will appear at a late date to answer.

