SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The tree is up and ready for Christmas in Saratoga Springs. The tree lighting will take place Thursday, December 1 from 6 to 9 p.m. marking the beginning of the Victorian Streetwalk Weekend.

The Victorian Streewalk Weekend starts on December 1 with the tree lighting followed by a series of festive events. Broadway will be closing from Spring Street to Lake Avenue for the event. For the start of the holiday celebration weekend, American Idol’s Madison VanDenburg’s performance will take place at 7 p.m. as she welcomes Santa to Saratoga Springs. Check out the Downtown Saratoga Springs website for a full event schedule.