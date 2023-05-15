The orchestra will now be known as the Schenectady-Saratoga Symphony Orchestra.

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In conjunction with the release of the 2023-2024 season, the Schenectady Symphony Orchestra has unveiled a new name. Moving forward, the orchestra will now be known as the Schenectady-Saratoga Symphony Orchestra.

“This is the second major initiative the board has approved in less than a year,” said Board President Robert Bour. “The announcement is about building an audience as it has become apparent there is a real opportunity and need in Saratoga.”

In recent years, the orchestra held several concerts at the Universal Preservation Hall in Saratoga Springs, which garnered a lot of interest. Next season, four of the nine shows will be held in Saratoga; two at Universal Preservation Hall and two at Zankel Hall at Skidmore College.