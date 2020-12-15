Saratoga Springs woman gifted hearing aids

Local
Posted: / Updated:

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A woman in Saratoga Springs received a priceless holiday present: the gift of hearing.

Karen Garrison got her first set of hearing aids thanks to the Saratoga Springs Miracle-Ear store. Garrison has been suffering from hearing loss for two years.

The Miracle-Ear store got her the hearing aids at no cost thanks to the Miracle-Ear Foundation.

“It feels wonderful. It feels great,” Garrison said. “I can hear!”

The Miracle-Ear Gift of Sound Foundation helps people who can’t afford the cost of hearing aids, which can run up to thousands of dollars if they don’t have insurance.

