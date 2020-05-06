Latest News

Saratoga Springs to decide on furloughs amid budget shortfall

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The city of Saratoga Springs held a press conference Wednesday to discuss the financial impacts of the coronavirus pandemic and issue a call for federal assistance.

The Commissioner of Finance said the city has projected a $14 million to $16 million budget shortfall in 2020 due to the current crisis. The city’s current loss of revenue will result in recommendations to furlough certain individuals in order to save $3.1 million.

Department heads will be reviewing numbers and presenting their proposals on who will be furloughed at the next board meeting in two weeks.

